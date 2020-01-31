Rubycoin (RBY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million

Rubycoin (CURRENCY:RBY) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Rubycoin coin can now be bought for $0.0488 or 0.00000524 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. Rubycoin has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $1.00 worth of Rubycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rubycoin has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022733 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005921 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000154 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Rubycoin Coin Profile

RBY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. Rubycoin’s total supply is 27,441,614 coins. Rubycoin’s official website is www.rubycoin.org. The Reddit community for Rubycoin is /r/rubycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rubycoin’s official Twitter account is @rubycoinorg.

Buying and Selling Rubycoin

Rubycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rubycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

