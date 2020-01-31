Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) and Blue Apron (NASDAQ:APRN) Critical Analysis

Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) and Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ruhnn and Blue Apron, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ruhnn 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Apron 0 2 0 0 2.00

Blue Apron has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 107.25%. Given Blue Apron’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Apron is more favorable than Ruhnn.

Profitability

This table compares Ruhnn and Blue Apron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ruhnn N/A N/A N/A Blue Apron -12.55% -57.78% -18.48%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ruhnn and Blue Apron’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ruhnn $162.93 million 4.51 -$10.91 million N/A N/A Blue Apron $667.60 million 0.08 -$122.15 million ($9.45) -0.41

Ruhnn has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blue Apron.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Ruhnn shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of Blue Apron shares are held by institutional investors. 40.8% of Blue Apron shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ruhnn beats Blue Apron on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ruhnn

Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to consumers through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants. Its online stores primarily provide women's apparel, cosmetics, shoes, and handbags. As of December 31, 2018, it owned and operated 91 online stores. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb. It serves college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters. The company offers its services through order selections on Website or mobile application primarily in the United States. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

