RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) Given $4.20 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.70 (Sell) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating. RYB Education’s rating score has declined by 10.4% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $4.20 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned RYB Education an industry rank of 199 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get RYB Education alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of RYB Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RYB Education stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) by 111.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,044 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.49% of RYB Education worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RYB traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,129. The company has a market cap of $157.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.06. RYB Education has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $9.46.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter. RYB Education had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%.

About RYB Education

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RYB Education (RYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RYB Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RYB Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.