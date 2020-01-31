S.A. Mason LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of S.A. Mason LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 46.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 462,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,822,000 after buying an additional 21,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,580. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.11 and a fifty-two week high of $54.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.65.

