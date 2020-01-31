S.A. Mason LLC Acquires New Shares in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000. Mastercard comprises about 1.3% of S.A. Mason LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 135,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 74.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA traded down $8.04 on Friday, hitting $316.42. 2,998,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,616,438. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $208.00 and a 52 week high of $327.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $307.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.35.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,057,844.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $12,052,134.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares in the company, valued at $34,975,893,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,143 shares of company stock worth $105,317,623 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

