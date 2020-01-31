S.A. Mason LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.3% of S.A. Mason LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $385,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 95.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after buying an additional 23,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.05. The company had a trading volume of 9,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,440. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $151.38 and a twelve month high of $184.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

