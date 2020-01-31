S.A. Mason LLC Buys Shares of 3,081 O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000. O’Reilly Automotive makes up 1.3% of S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 596.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,152,000 after purchasing an additional 60,495 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 105,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,140,000 after purchasing an additional 55,974 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 96.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,684,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 276,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,247,000 after purchasing an additional 29,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 6,250 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.51, for a total value of $2,753,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,976,085.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 19,985 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total transaction of $8,793,999.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,580 shares of company stock valued at $19,631,602. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

ORLY traded down $11.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $408.37. The company had a trading volume of 42,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,857. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52 week low of $340.00 and a 52 week high of $454.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $437.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $414.00.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $465.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.19.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

