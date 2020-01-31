S.A. Mason LLC Buys Shares of 5,942 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,942 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.7% of S.A. Mason LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 15.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $245,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,809,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 88.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.83, for a total transaction of $302,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $302.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,703. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $305.39. 1,052,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $298.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.44. The company has a market cap of $136.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.89. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $205.75 and a 12 month high of $314.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.