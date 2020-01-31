S.A. Mason LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000. Accenture accounts for about 1.0% of S.A. Mason LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Accenture by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,586,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,113,978,000 after acquiring an additional 318,660 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 6.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,698,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,536,000 after acquiring an additional 395,849 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Accenture by 9.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,724,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,463,000 after acquiring an additional 323,753 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 5.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,159,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,381,000 after acquiring an additional 116,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Accenture by 39.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,428,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,705,000 after acquiring an additional 402,106 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.82.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.60. 842,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $213.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. Accenture’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total transaction of $149,996.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,685 shares of company stock worth $3,072,219. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

