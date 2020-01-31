S.A. Mason LLC Invests $1.08 Million in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,260 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.0% of S.A. Mason LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE traded down $5.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $350.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,616,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,588. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $243.00 and a 1-year high of $356.82. The stock has a market cap of $169.55 billion, a PE ratio of 58.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Griffin Securities increased their target price on Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.28.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $901,620.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,682,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,793 shares of company stock valued at $21,169,089 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.