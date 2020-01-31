S.A. Mason LLC Invests $5.01 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 15,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,008,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of S.A. Mason LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,292,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 55,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 32,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,445,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swarthmore Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 525,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $5.32 on Friday, reaching $323.77. 523,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,566,708. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $268.92 and a 12 month high of $334.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.64.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

