S.A. Mason LLC Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,853 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000. TJX Companies comprises approximately 1.2% of S.A. Mason LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,815,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,627 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 15,395,076 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $941,563,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,534,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $308,503,000 after purchasing an additional 25,326 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,255,379 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $292,935,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 4,868,593 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $271,375,000 after purchasing an additional 248,847 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.45.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.10. The company had a trading volume of 265,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,065,836. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $63.03.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

