S.A. Mason LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of S.A. Mason LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,074,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780,000 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,843,000 after purchasing an additional 644,931 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 258.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 878,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,645,000 after purchasing an additional 633,341 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,819,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 450,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,532,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,352,000 after purchasing an additional 374,223 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $2.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.81. 196,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,249,043. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.81. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $137.12 and a 1-year high of $169.32.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

