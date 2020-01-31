S.A. Mason LLC Purchases Shares of 11,696 AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000. AbbVie makes up about 1.0% of S.A. Mason LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in AbbVie by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in AbbVie by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.09. 6,346,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,323,840. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $91.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

