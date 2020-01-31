S.A. Mason LLC Purchases Shares of 15,967 Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 47,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 392.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,773,000 after purchasing an additional 11,264 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $1.42 on Friday, hitting $76.79. The company had a trading volume of 756,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,687. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.23. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $64.45 and a 1 year high of $79.54.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

