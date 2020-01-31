S.A. Mason LLC Purchases Shares of 21,713 Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of S.A. Mason LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 14,898 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,271,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 51,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 292,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,582,000 after buying an additional 35,955 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $59.47. 6,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,450. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.76 and a 52 week high of $61.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.91.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.