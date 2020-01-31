S.A. Mason LLC Purchases Shares of 7,021 Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000. Amgen makes up about 1.6% of S.A. Mason LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,793,346,000 after buying an additional 1,585,911 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 7.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,353,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,399,000 after buying an additional 154,094 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Amgen by 21.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,567,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,337,000 after buying an additional 274,146 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 15.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,494,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,177,000 after buying an additional 194,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 24,240.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 1,211,802 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN stock traded down $10.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.23. 4,223,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.81.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.