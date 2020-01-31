S.A. Mason LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of S.A. Mason LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.29. The company had a trading volume of 182,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,977. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.59. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $122.95 and a 1-year high of $153.21.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

