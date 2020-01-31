S.A. Mason LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,004,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.9% of S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

VB stock traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.26. The stock had a trading volume of 446,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,711. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.70. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $146.02 and a 52-week high of $170.50.

