S. Wayne Finch Sells 20,000 Shares of Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (TSE:LFE) Stock

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (TSE:LFE) Director S. Wayne Finch sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.76, for a total transaction of C$95,212.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 664,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,164,804.03.

LFE stock traded down C$0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$4.24. 72,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,356. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. has a 52 week low of C$2.27 and a 52 week high of C$4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.32 million and a PE ratio of -5.90.

Get Canadian Life Companies Split alerts:

About Canadian Life Companies Split

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life insurance sector. It primarily invests in stocks of four publicly traded life insurance companies namely Great-West Lifeco Inc, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, Manulife Financial Corporation, and Sun Life Financial Inc The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on such factors as a firm's earning history, relative price-earnings multiple, cash flow, dividend yield, market position, and growth prospects to create its portfolio.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Life Companies Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Life Companies Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.