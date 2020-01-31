S4FE (S4F) Achieves Market Cap of $10.42 Million

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded up 29.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One S4FE token can now be purchased for $0.0390 or 0.00000413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates. S4FE has a total market cap of $10.42 million and $27,782.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, S4FE has traded up 93.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $285.82 or 0.03033880 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00196224 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030250 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00122935 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,333,572 tokens. S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0. The official message board for S4FE is medium.com/@s4fe. S4FE’s official website is www.s4fe.io.

S4FE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as S4FE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S4FE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase S4FE using one of the exchanges listed above.

