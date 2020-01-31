Safe Price Up 30.6% Over Last 7 Days (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded up 30.6% against the US dollar. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00004124 BTC on popular exchanges including ZB.COM, DragonEX and CoinEgg. Safe has a market cap of $7.99 million and $71,164.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.55 or 0.01243182 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00047017 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00024881 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00201637 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00067551 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001843 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

