SafeCapital Price Up 5.9% Over Last Week (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for $3.46 or 0.00036962 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00020070 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00119660 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000228 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00001033 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000086 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 1,062,452 coins and its circulating supply is 806,813 coins. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital.

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

SafeCapital can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

