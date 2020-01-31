SafeCoin Trading 3.2% Higher This Week (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0211 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. SafeCoin has a market cap of $584,288.00 and approximately $27.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.75 or 0.01260460 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00046708 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00025631 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00200756 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006654 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00067490 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001846 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

