SafeInsure (SINS) Hits Market Capitalization of $338,411.00

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. SafeInsure has a market cap of $338,411.00 and approximately $285,769.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0783 or 0.00000833 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and Crex24.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00020048 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00119615 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00036774 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000976 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000086 BTC.

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 4,323,944 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io.

SafeInsure can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

