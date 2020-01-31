Sai Price Reaches $1.01 (DAI)

Sai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last week, Sai has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Sai has a total market cap of $103.13 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Sai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sai token can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00036516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $554.75 or 0.05879259 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025174 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00128181 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034521 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00015481 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010762 BTC.

About Sai

Sai (DAI) is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Sai’s total supply is 101,669,773 tokens. Sai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The official message board for Sai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The official website for Sai is www.makerdao.com.

Sai Token Trading

Sai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

