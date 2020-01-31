salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Sells $161,184.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $161,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $4.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,952,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,841,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $137.87 and a one year high of $186.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. State Street Corp raised its position in salesforce.com by 12.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,521,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,996 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 29.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,078,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,325 shares during the period. HMI Capital LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,270,000. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 92.3% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $371,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cross Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.66.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

