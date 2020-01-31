SaluS Price Reaches $5.07 (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One SaluS coin can now be bought for approximately $5.07 or 0.00054327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Upbit. Over the last week, SaluS has traded up 83.6% against the US dollar. SaluS has a market cap of $5.13 million and approximately $14,919.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00046845 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00067744 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,385.82 or 1.00613830 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000747 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001466 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000343 BTC.

SaluS Coin Profile

SaluS (CRYPTO:SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto.

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Upbit, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

