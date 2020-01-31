Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

SASR stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.80. The stock had a trading volume of 145,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,478. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.26. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $38.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $84.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SASR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

