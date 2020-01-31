Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ: SASR):

1/28/2020 – Sandy Spring Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SANDY SPRING is a bank holding company for Sandy Spring National Bank of Maryland. The bank is community oriented, and conducts a full-service commercial banking business through community offices located in Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland. “

1/24/2020 – Sandy Spring Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/24/2020 – Sandy Spring Bancorp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at G.Research, Llc.

1/15/2020 – Sandy Spring Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/2/2020 – Sandy Spring Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SANDY SPRING is a bank holding company for Sandy Spring National Bank of Maryland. The bank is community oriented, and conducts a full-service commercial banking business through community offices located in Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland. “

12/20/2019 – Sandy Spring Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SANDY SPRING is a bank holding company for Sandy Spring National Bank of Maryland. The bank is community oriented, and conducts a full-service commercial banking business through community offices located in Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland. “

12/13/2019 – Sandy Spring Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/3/2019 – Sandy Spring Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $35.18 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.80 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SASR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 30.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 19.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

