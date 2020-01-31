Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€85.00” Price Target for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been assigned a €85.00 ($98.84) price target by Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.03% from the company’s current price.

SY1 has been the subject of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €91.00 ($105.81) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €87.50 ($101.74).

FRA:SY1 opened at €93.44 ($108.65) on Friday. Symrise has a one year low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a one year high of €73.48 ($85.44). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €91.78 and a 200 day moving average price of €86.89.

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

