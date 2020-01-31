Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Santander Consumer USA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.91. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

SC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NYSE:SC opened at $26.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.89. Santander Consumer USA has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 12,856 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 434,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,161,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 24,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $851,000.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

