SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €135.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SAP (ETR:SAP) received a €135.00 ($156.98) target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €142.00 ($165.12) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale set a €131.00 ($152.33) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €134.64 ($156.55).

Get SAP alerts:

ETR SAP opened at €118.94 ($138.30) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is €122.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is €116.21. SAP has a 12-month low of €88.41 ($102.80) and a 12-month high of €126.98 ($147.65). The stock has a market capitalization of $145.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.