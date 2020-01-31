Sapien (SPN) Trading Up 5.4% Over Last Week

Sapien (CURRENCY:SPN) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last week, Sapien has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sapien has a market cap of $466,368.00 and approximately $1,324.00 worth of Sapien was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapien token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.59 or 0.02922108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00194234 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00030102 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00122650 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Sapien

Sapien’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,617,524 tokens. The Reddit community for Sapien is /r/sapien and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sapien’s official Twitter account is @sapien_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapien’s official website is www.sapien.network. Sapien’s official message board is blog.sapien.network.

Sapien Token Trading

Sapien can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapien directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapien should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapien using one of the exchanges listed above.

