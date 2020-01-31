Savannah Petroleum (LON:SAVP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Savannah Petroleum (LON:SAVP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on Savannah Petroleum from GBX 31 ($0.41) to GBX 37 ($0.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of LON SAVP opened at GBX 17.80 ($0.23) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 20.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18. Savannah Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of GBX 11.60 ($0.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 28.50 ($0.37).

Savannah Petroleum Company Profile

Savannah Petroleum Plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration of hydrocarbons in the Republic of Niger. The company's principal assets are the R1/R2 and R3/R4 PSC that cover an area of 13,655 km2 located in the Agadem rift basin in South East Niger. Savannah Petroleum Plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

