SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. SB One Bancorp had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $18.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.10 million.

NASDAQ SBBX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.17. 130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $226.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.19. SB One Bancorp has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $25.24.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SB One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of SB One Bancorp in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other SB One Bancorp news, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of SB One Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $44,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,499.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

About SB One Bancorp

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

