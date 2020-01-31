Scala Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Scala has a total market capitalization of $733,836.00 and approximately $1,035.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Scala has traded up 48.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Scala coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.79 or 0.02959270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00193895 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030147 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00122600 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Scala Coin Trading

Scala can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

