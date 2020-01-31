Scancell (LON:SCLP) Releases Earnings Results

Scancell (LON:SCLP) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (0.56) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of SCLP stock traded down GBX 0.15 ($0.00) on Friday, reaching GBX 6.85 ($0.09). 952,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,966. The company has a market cap of $31.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.66. Scancell has a 1 year low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 10 ($0.13).

In related news, insider Martin Diggle bought 2,925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £146,250 ($192,383.58).

About Scancell

Scancell Holdings plc engages in the discovery and development of novel monoclonal antibodies and vaccines for the treatment of cancer in the United Kingdom. The company's products include SCIB1, a plasmid DNA vaccine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of melanoma; SCIB2 to treat lung cancer antigen; and Modi-1, which is in the pre-clinical development to treat triple negative breast cancer, ovarian cancer, and sarcoma.

