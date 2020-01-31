SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Receiving Extremely Negative News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) have been trending extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 earned a news sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 stock remained flat at $$42.20 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 91 shares, compared to its average volume of 46. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.22. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $46.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.08.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

