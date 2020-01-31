Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 39,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 31,998 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 248,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 318,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $34.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.42.

