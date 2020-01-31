Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 248,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,994.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,313,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,565,000 after buying an additional 52,011,258 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,819,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,750,000 after buying an additional 1,056,913 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,581,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,588,000 after buying an additional 204,502 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,082,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,038,000 after buying an additional 54,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,439,000 after buying an additional 48,803 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHF opened at $33.25 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $34.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.42.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.