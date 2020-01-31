Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Bought by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.8% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $4,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 100,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 128,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter.

SCHO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.77. 12,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,200. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $49.81 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.55.

