Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9,000.0% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.1% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,870. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $52.26 and a 1-year high of $61.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.66.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

