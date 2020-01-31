Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 86.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,898 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 736.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,145,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,304,000 after buying an additional 1,889,001 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 896.1% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 829,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,866,000 after acquiring an additional 745,810 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,405,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,454,000 after acquiring an additional 419,371 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 497,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,934,000 after acquiring an additional 236,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,471,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.50. 6,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,450. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.91. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $61.81.

