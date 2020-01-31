Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Capital Management LLC

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,331,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,812 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises approximately 9.0% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC owned 0.84% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $75,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.69. 4,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,544. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.78. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $57.75.

