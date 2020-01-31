Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 63.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,847 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,374,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,186,000 after purchasing an additional 299,476 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,676,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,930,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,700,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,163,000 after buying an additional 90,855 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,063,000 after buying an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,825,000 after buying an additional 24,007 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.99. 1,095,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,024. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $49.27 and a 52-week high of $59.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.57.

