Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,275 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Fundamentun LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fundamentun LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $11,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,825,000 after acquiring an additional 24,007 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,024. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.15 and a 200-day moving average of $55.57. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $49.27 and a 52-week high of $59.56.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.