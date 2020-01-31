Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,076 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 377.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHA traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,543. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $77.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.18.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.