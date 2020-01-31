Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.34. Scientific Games posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Scientific Games.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.61 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Scientific Games from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

In other news, EVP Derik Mooberry sold 32,954 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $928,973.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGMS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,576,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,329,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 8.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,876,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,284,000 after purchasing an additional 515,519 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,265,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,368,000 after purchasing an additional 163,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMS traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.78. 30,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,079. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.15. Scientific Games has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $31.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.52.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scientific Games (SGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.