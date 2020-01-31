SCP Investment LP Acquires Shares of 720,000 Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 720,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,219,000. Revolve Group makes up about 9.4% of SCP Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. SCP Investment LP owned about 1.05% of Revolve Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 346.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 2,354.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at about $285,000. 25.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 38,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $788,193.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $788,193.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 76,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,242 in the last 90 days.

NYSE RVLV traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.86. 12,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,857. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $48.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.31.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

